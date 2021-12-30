Stolen mail investigation continues — How much mail is missing?

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is now digging into new questions about a crime spree with crooks stealing your mail.

Just how much has disappeared?

This week, we revealed that thieves have been stealing checks, forging them and getting into bank accounts of people like you. But, what else has disappeared other than checks?

Andrew Boros says he and his wife sent out thank you cards for wedding gifts, but no one got the cards.

He told us he mailed them at a Post Office on State Road in Parma, one of the places hit by collection box crooks.



“It’s kind of like, we don’t trust the mail anymore,” Boros said. “It’s a disservice. It’s been an ongoing issue.”

We’ve shown you thieves have broken into mailboxes in Parma, Richmond Heights and Rocky River.

Since we started asking about this, even more people have reported checks stolen. Now, area police know of about two-dozen victims.

We also asked about your cards, letters and everything else you send.

Postal Inspector Ian Ortega wrote in an email, “Unfortunately with these type of crimes, it is difficult to know what mail and/or volume has been stolen. Thus, if anyone suspects they may be a victim of mail theft, it is imperative to report it to the United States Postal Service.”

He added that, if investigators eventually find any of the stolen mail, they will still try to deliver it.

We also called the Postal Service numbers for reporting a claim. A customer service agent couldn’t tell us how often missing mail is found.

We’ve learned thieves are getting into mailboxes with stolen master keys.

Police and postal inspectors are investigating. No one has been arrested.

Boros is not optimistic about getting justice or finding his mail. He wonders why the Postal Service has not issued a public alert.

“I think it’s a lost cause. It’s just extremely frustrating,” he said.

The Postal Service has not told us why it has not sent out a widespread alert. However, some post offices have signs telling you to only drop off mail inside the post offices.

The US Postal Inspection Service says you can report stolen mail by filling out a report online at uspis.gov/report, or calling the toll free number 1-877-876-2455.