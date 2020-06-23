Breaking News
State to investigate use of force during Cleveland protest that caused man to lose eye

by:

Posted:
CLEVELAND (WJW)– State investigators were asked to look into what happened when a law enforcement bean bag was fired into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Cleveland, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Tuesday. It caused a man to lose an eye.

The I-Team confirmed the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department asked agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into the use of force.

The incident happened on May 30 as a peaceful protest against police violence turned rowdy. A large crowd of protesters gathered at the doors to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center facing off with Cleveland police officers and sheriff’s deputies. The officers and deputies fired pepper spray, bean bags, smoke canisters and more trying to break up the crowd.

One beanbag round hit a man in the crowd in the eye and he has lost sight in it for good.

An Ohio BCI spokesman said it received the request Tuesday afternoon.

“While the sheriff’s department has yet to receive a complaint from the individual regarding this incident, they have initiated an investigation of the allegation together with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Identification,” the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The demonstration turned into a riot downtown that went on for hours before police regained control of the streets. Police made more than 100 arrests for rioting and curfew violations. Local and federal agencies are still investigating the crimes.

The sheriff’s department asked anyone with information on this incident to contact Ohio BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.

