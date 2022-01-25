Star high school football player indicted for aggravated murder of 13-year-old

Related video: Hearing for suspect in Euclid drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team learned a star running back for Benedictine High School in Cleveland was indicted Tuesday for a drive-by shooting and murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County grand jury on several charges, including aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

Courtesy: Euclid Police Department

Euclid police say he is accused of killing 13-year-old Maurco Toler, who was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on Dec. 11.

Toler was in the front yard of his friend’s home on Zeman Avenue when he was shot.

Police said the gunfire came from a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 Ford Escape.

Euclid Police Detective Steve Shubert said the investigation is continuing and they expect to make additional arrests.