Star high school football player indicted for aggravated murder of 13-year-old

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team learned a star running back for Benedictine High School in Cleveland was indicted Tuesday for a drive-by shooting and murder of a 13-year-old boy.
Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County grand jury on several charges, including aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.
Euclid police say he is accused of killing 13-year-old Maurco Toler, who was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on Dec. 11.
Toler was in the front yard of his friend’s home on Zeman Avenue when he was shot.
Police said the gunfire came from a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 Ford Escape.
Euclid Police Detective Steve Shubert said the investigation is continuing and they expect to make additional arrests.