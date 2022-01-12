Star high school football player arrested after fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a star running back for Benedictine High School in Cleveland has been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting and murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Euclid police confirmed that Duane Jackson, 18, was arrested at the high school Wednesday morning. He is facing a charge of complicity to aggravated murder.

School officials released the following statement: “We are working with authorities to learn more about this incident and to the best of our knowledge, no student was ever in danger regarding this incident.”

According to police, 13-year-old Maurco Toler was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

Toler was in the front yard of his friend’s home on Zeman Avenue when the shooting took place. His bicycle was on the sidewalk.

Euclid Police Detective Steve Shubert said the investigation is continuing and they expect to make additional arrests.

“We are not done yet,” Shubert said.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the case is extremely tragic and detectives want to make sure everyone involved is brought to justice.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.