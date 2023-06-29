HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered an uproar over speed camera tickets in the small Huron County village of Monroeville.

Now, our investigation is sparking action.

Several drivers contacted the FOX 8 I-Team asking questions on how the camera tickets are being handled.

“Was this legal the way they sent this to me?” asked Lynne Bayley. “I don’t think so.”

And Tom Nelson, who also got a ticket a few weeks ago, agreed with Bayley.

“I just don’t think it is right the way they do it,” Nelson said.

Bayley, Nelson and other drivers who recently got camera tickets mailed to them from Monroeville question why the village doesn’t file all tickets in Norwalk Municipal Court.

The I-Team has exposed camera ticket confusion on I-77 in Newburgh Heights. A Garfield Heights Municipal Court judge called out Newburgh Heights for not following the law. Newburgh Heights stopped filing all tickets in court in March. The judge then ordered the village to file the tickets or face possible contempt charges.

So, drivers who got tickets from Monroeville wonder why the process is handled differently for their tickets.

“You’ve got the fox watching the henhouse,” Bayley said. “Who’s reporting the funds? How do you really know?”

Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons tells us the Norwalk Court only wanted the tickets that were contested to be filed.

“This is how Judge Weisenburger at the Norwalk municipal wants it done,” Lyons said. “We had a sit down with him, myself and our solicitor, Jim Barney, when we were mapping out the procedures.”

Judge Eric Weisenburger tells the I-Team he is now reviewing the procedures.

We also asked the chief why the village has never done a traffic study to determine if the cameras have had an impact on safety.

The chief said he has not done a safety study since the law does not require one.

“But even if the law says you don’t have to do it, wouldn’t you want to do it to see if these cameras are working, making a difference?” asked I-Team reporter Ed Gallek.

The chief says he believes the cameras are beneficial.

“They are making a difference,” Lyons said. “My accidents are much less than what they used to be. We used to get constant complaints about school zone violators. I haven’t had a school zone complaint in years.”

Still, drivers who got tickets are frustrated and believe the police department should file all tickets with the court.

“I’m going to fight it,” Nelson said. “I think it’s a money grab.”