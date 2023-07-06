GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) – According to police, drivers speeding on a portion of U.S. 322 in Gates Milles have been a problem for years.

“A couple years back, we had an officer involved in a serious crash and the officer was out for two years because she was struck from behind by a speeding motorist,” said Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello.

The chief noted that speeding issues have gotten worse the past few years, with many motorists driving 20 miles over the posted speed limit of 45.

“My biggest fear on traffic stops out there in that area is not getting shot, but getting hit, getting run over,” said Lt. Mike Pollutro. “There is not much room at all out there.”

Due to safety and speeding concerns, the chief said the village has decided to start a video traffic enforcement program.

“We have been discussing this program for a few years,” the chief noted. “We have been transparent, we discussed it with residents. We did safety studies.”

Speed cameras will be placed on U.S. 322 east of West Hill Drive and on U.S. 322 east of Fox Hill Drive.

“Traditional traffic enforcement methods haven’t helped us as much as we would like, so we explored technology,” the chief said. “This program is not a substitute to the traditional traffic enforcement by our officers. We are a small department. Our officers cannot enforce traffic laws everywhere all the time.”

One of the cameras has already been installed and is up and running. However, for the next 30 days, drivers caught speeding will be sent a warning letter. Actual citations will be sent out starting in August.

The fines will range from $130 to $300. The village will file all tickets with the Lyndhurst Municipal Court. Anyone who wants to challenge a ticket can contact the court to set up a hearing.

“We are really not doing this for money. We are really just doing this for the safety of residents,” the chief said. “If we didn’t have to issue any of these citations, that would be our goal. We are targeting high end speeders.”