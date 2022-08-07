SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio (WJW) — The South Russell Police Association officials held their annual car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to help families battling childhood cancer.

The event was held on Chillicothe Road in South Russell.

Lt. Todd Pocek says the car show is a fun way to raise money to help families affected by childhood cancer.

The idea to have the annual car show, started after South Russell Patrol Officer John Zippay’s son was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Zippay’s son battled cancer and won.

Zippay said his family received so much love an generosity from the community that he wanted to find a way to give back and help others.

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

(Credit: Ed and Peggy Gallek)

Zippay and Pocek came up with the idea of having an annual Charity Car Show. South Russell Police Chief Michael Rizzo and Village Council members all approved and supported the idea.

Pocek says they want to not only help families affected by childhood cancer but to also make a positive impact on the community.

This year they also sold raffle tickets for a chance to win a 1965 Buick Skylark Convertible and other prizes.

Pocek said the classic car was donated to the South Russell Police Association by the 2021 charity car show recipient.

I-Team Reporters Peggy and Ed Gallek also served as guest judges.