SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After a 30 minute foot chase Friday, South Euclid police officers arrested two teenage suspects wanted for questioning in a string of car thefts.

Police say a detective working the case spotted the two trespassing.

When officers tried to speak to them, they ran off and additional officers were called to help find them.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained South Euclid police body camera video showing officers running after the suspects and eventually arresting both.

“They were formally charged with obstructing official business and criminal trespass with pending charges of receiving stolen property,” said Officer Joe Di Lillo. “The case is still under investigation and additional charges could be filed.”

Both suspects are due in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court soon to face the charges.