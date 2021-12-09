South Euclid police looking for person of interest in sexual assault of 81-year-old woman

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – South Euclid police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at a house near Bexley Park.

“An elderly resident heard a knock on the door, she answers the door and a male pushes her down,” South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays told the FOX 8 I-Team. “This happened inside by her front door and he sexually assaults her. She had the wherewithal while this was occurring to press the Life Alert button that she had hanging around her neck.”

Police say when the suspect realized the woman had pushed an alarm, he took off.



“The victim identified the attacker as a black male in his teens, light complexion, very thin build,” the chief said. “She said he was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with camouflage pants and black tennis shoes with white markings.”

Detectives found security video from Bexley Park of a person that was in the area around the time of the attack.



“We were able to identify a male that was walking through the park around the same time this event occurred and he seems to fit the description,“ the chief said. “So we are labeling him as a person of interest. We would like to identify him so we can bring him in and talk to him.”



Anyone with information on the person of interest or this crime is asked to call South Euclid Police detectives right away.