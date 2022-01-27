South Euclid man arrested in beating death of 91-year-old mother

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A South Euclid man was arrested for murdering his 91-year-old mother.

Marcus Henry, 50, was taken into custody at about 10 a.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated murder.

Police said his elderly mother, Essie Henry, was severely beaten to death. Her body was found in a bush at Warrensville Center and Colony roads in South Euclid on Nov. 4, when police responded to a welfare check. Police told FOX 8 Henry lived across the street from where she was found.

Marcus Henry (courtesy: South Euclid Police Dept.)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Essie’s daughter previously spoke to the FOX 8 I-Team and said the family is heartbroken.

“Our mother was a true beacon of light to our family, friends and many that loved her,“ her daughter Balinda Henry-Profitt has said. “We want the community to know that she was a woman of faith, courage and conviction.”

Marcus Henry is due in court soon.