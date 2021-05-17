‘Somebody’s going to lose their life over a car’: Search for violent carjacking suspects continues

SOUTH EUCLID – South Euclid police say a man was shot in the leg, after two suspects carjacked him early Saturday morning.

Police say the man, along with his female passenger, just returned to their home when two male suspects went up to their car. At least one suspect had a weapon and fired about three shots. The male victim was shot in the leg.

“Our officers arrived on scene and the male victim was bleeding profusely from the leg,” said South Euclid Police Assistant Chief Bob Abele. “Our officer immediately put a tourniquet on his upper thigh which helped stop the bleeding and most likely saved his life. “

Abele said detectives were able to speak to the victim Monday and he is expected to be OK.

The FBI released pictures Sunday of four men they believe are responsible for the South Euclid carjacking as well as eight others.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says her department would like to talk to the suspects about an attempted carjacking that also happened early Saturday. She said the suspects fired several shots at the victim, and a man who tried to help her.

“A woman was being robbed of her vehicle at gun point when a gentleman came to intervene and came to her aid,” Mecklenburg said. “At which time the suspects fired a few gunshots at him. “

She said no one injured and no arrests have been made yet.

“These carjackers are very, very dangerous ,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Meyer said the four suspects are also believed to have carjacked a man in Euclid Friday.

“Our victim had a license to carry a firearm and had been at the range earlier in the day,” Meyer said. “He had a gun in his waistband but the suspects pointed a gun in his face and took his gun. They also took his car , which had a rifle inside of it. “

He said the suspects are believed to be juveniles or in their late teens.

“My concern is that one of these juveniles is going to panic or for whatever reason is going to fire a weapon again,” Meyer said. “And somebody’s going to lose their life over a car. “

The four suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216- 252-7463 or the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. Tips can remain anonymous.