‘Somebody could have gotten killed’: Police searching for driver who rammed two Euclid cop cars

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained dash camera video which shows a driver, who was desperate to get away from police, ramming two cruisers early Thursday morning on East 222nd Street.

“Somebody could have gotten killed,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright.

Cutwright said the incident happened around 6:50 a.m., after an officer noticed the car was at a traffic light and not moving, even though the light was green. The officer went to check if everything was OK and found three people, including the driver, asleep in the vehicle.

“Two police cars came and pinned the car in before we woke the guy up,” Cutwright said. “He woke up and he began putting the car in drive and then reverse and ramming two police vehicles. He was able to slide both vehicles back due to icy conditions and flee the scene westbound on Interstate 90.”

Police Chief Scott Meyer says the officers involved were not injured, but two of the cruisers were heavily damaged.

“I would assume these repairs will cost several thousands of dollars, they generally do,” Meyer said. “And what is worse is this means we have two cars out of service until they are repaired, so that is less vehicles we have to respond to calls for service.”

Police say the vehicle was a silver Ford Focus.

“There was no visible plate on the car and it’s going to have some front end and rear end damage,” the chief said. “We would like to find the suspect involved and ask anyone who has information on this to call our detectives right away.”