AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned some retired and current officers in Akron have received threats.

One retired officer filed a police report in Cuyahoga Falls Monday after receiving the written threat in the mail. Akron FOP Lodge President Clay Cozart said he received one this week as well.

Cozart said he was told other officers, current and retired, received them too.

The threats state, “We expect the grand to respond in favor of the 8. We don’t care about down. Before the end of the years 16 blue badges will have to pay like mr w. Semper fi.”

On Monday, a grand jury in Summit County declined to indict the eight officers that fired the fatal shots that killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The shooting happened in June.

The nine-member panel, seated by a special prosecutor, reviewed evidence from a nine-month investigation done by agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Family members of Walker said they were disappointed by the decision and encourage the community to protest this ruling, but to do so peacefully.

Cozart said the an investigation is underway to determine who is making the threats.