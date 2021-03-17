Some Portage County residents may soon pay more for recycling

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Several residents living in Portage County may soon be paying more for recycling.

Bill Steiner, the director of the Portage County Solid Waste District, says he is trying to stabilize the rates across the county.

“We are getting close to doubling our processing costs and that is just something we cannot absorb internally,” Steiner explained to the FOX 8 I-TEAM Wednesday. “Our processing costs have increased from $57 per ton to more than $77 per ton. Now we are looking at a $93 a ton increase for next year.”

Steiner added that the sale of recyclables is not covering costs, so they are going to have to raise fees.

Several community leaders in Portage County are now trying to decide what action they should take on their recycling programs.

Ravenna Councilwoman Cheryl Wood said the city will have to decide if they should raise rates to cover the increased recycling fees. She said with the new increases Ravenna City residents could end up paying double what they are paying now for recycling.

“I would really like to hear from our residents before we make any decisions,” said Wood. “I am hoping they email or call so I can get their input. It’s important for me to know if they would they prefer to contract with their own waste management companies and do their own recycling. Or would they rather the city go ahead and reflect those fees on to them and keep the current services that we have.”