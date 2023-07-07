CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned some new members of a federal monitoring group will now earn $750 an hour to oversee Cleveland police.

Members of that group had been paid, for years, $250 an hour.

But months ago, a new firm took over as monitor, and the new rate came to light as some city council members raised questions.

The mayor’s office tells us it appears five new members of the group will now earn $750 an hour.

An email sent to council from the law director indicates the members appointed earlier who are still on the monitoring team will continue to earn $250 an hour.

The group has been in place overseeing Cleveland police reform since 2015. The department entered into a consent decree with federal officials due to Cleveland police use of force. The department has spent years under watch while revamping policies and procedures.

In an email sent to all council members, Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Michael Polensek wrote, “Obviously, we were not told at the table (council hearing) that Hogan Lovells LLP invoice rate was $750.00 / hour for all members of their team. That is substantially different from the previous rate of $250.00 / hour.”

Last winter, the I-Team revealed some members of the group had collected a quarter-million dollars. Others, a half-million and more.

At that time, Cleveland Councilman Brian Kazy reacted by saying, “Outrageous.”

“I have personally witnessed these monitors sitting in public meetings doing absolutely nothing. No feedback, not saying a word,” he added.

Last winter, when we contacted some of the members about their earnings with the monitoring group, we either received no response or a message saying they were not allowed to comment.

The bills get approved by a federal judge, but they get paid with city tax dollars.

In a response to the new council concerns, the law director wrote, in part, “We have not hesitated to challenge instances of block billing, double billing or unclear billing in the past, and we will continue to remain observant.”

The federal oversight, first, was expected only for a maximum of five years. Now, it’s moved well past that.

The overall cost was not expected to be more than $5 million, but the total has moved well past that figure.