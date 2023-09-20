SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Solon’s human resources director has been suspended without pay for eight weeks after officials say she was involved in a physical altercation with a city employee.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained security video of the incident that shows HR Director Yolanda Guzman standing behind the employee’s chair on Sept. 7. The video skips, but according to Guzman’s disciplinary letter, Guzman is accused of grabbing the employee’s chair, which caused the woman to fall, injuring her tailbone and head.

Guzman is also accused of blocking the employee’s path and putting her arm around the employee.

The 75-year-old employee also filed a police report.

Solon police officials told the I-Team no criminal charges have been filed against Guzman and that the case remains under investigation.

We reached out to Guzman to discuss the matter but have not yet heard back.