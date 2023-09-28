SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Director of Human Resources is now facing an assault charge stemming from an incident at city hall on Sept. 7.

Yolanda Guzman, Solon’s H.R. Director, was charged Thursday with one count of misdemeanor assault. She is due in Bedford Municipal Court Monday to face the charge.

City officials say an employee sustained injuries due to a fall caused when the H.R. director turned a chair around while the employee was seated. The employee, who officials say is 75-years-old, fell out of the chair and was injured.

Guzman was also suspended for eight weeks without pay.

Solon officials say in order “to preserve the integrity of the criminal legal process” they will not be providing any further comment at this time.