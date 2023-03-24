CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cuyahoga County social workers had been involved with the family of a 5-year-old who died this week from suspected abuse.

The child’s death is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, according to documents. Reports also add the child appeared to be malnourished.

County officials said Friday that social workers last had an open case with the family that was closed in February, 2021. But, the county officials would not reveal why social workers had been involved with the family or what steps had been taken to improve parenting.

Siblings of the 5-year-old are now in county temporary custody while they find appropriate placements with family members or in a foster home.

County officials added that the matter is still under investigation.

A complaint filed in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court states the home was in deplorable and unsanitary condition, including feces on the ceiling and walls, the beds were soiled and the home was infested with bed bugs.

The complaint also stated that the mother suffers from mental health issues, “which she is not properly addressing.”