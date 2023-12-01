CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found thieves targeting travelers at Hopkins Airport. So, we investigated with so many of you travelling for the holidays.

We obtained video from Brook Park police showing a driver speeding away from officers in a car stolen from a traveler at the airport.

The I-Team found other folks are coming back to an airport parking lot to find their car windows broken and other damage.

Kylie Hooper came back to Cleveland. She found her vehicle windows smashed.

“I was so heartbroken,” she said. “I am a college student. I’m a full-time college student. I work two jobs. I pay for my car myself.”

Kylie said she also noticed other cars parked nearby damaged, too. She had parked in the airport’s Brown parking lot.

Cleveland police say over the last two weeks, the airport has had an average of two car break-ins a day. But, Hooper says a maintenance worker told her of 50 cases just in the Brown lot alone.

Even back in September, the I-Team revealed thieves hitting the Brown parking lot. At that time, the airport promised more security.

“If I’m paying to park there, I expect some type of security. Some type of surveillance,” Hooper said.

Last year, the I-Team also exposed Hopkins Airport thieves. One woman told us that she had even come back to find a man in her back seat.

“I was surprised to see eyeballs in the back seat. I was nervous that he could have had a weapon or something,” she said.

Last year, we also found guns stolen from cars parked by travelers.

“There should be zero, zero reason that cars should be broken into, and almost have a reputation that they can run through those garages and have no pushback,” one victim in that crime spree said.

For this story, Hopkins Airport released a statement.

“The airport parking lots experience the same crimes that you see throughout any city and typically with an increase during the holiday season. We have a security presence in our parking entities, but we always recommend our guests not leave valuables in their vehicles, particularly out in plain view. We have taken additional measures as previously noted and have increased patrols.”

Yet, it hasn’t been enough to stop the thieves.

“If I would have known that this happened a few months ago, I would have not parked in that lot,” Hooper said.

Cleveland police ended up arresting a couple of teens for the stolen car chased by Brook Park police.

Otherwise, Cleveland police say they’re investigating the break-ins.

Multiple sources tell us the airport has a contract with a private security firm, but the airport has not answered questions about when and where those guards are on duty or how they’re deployed on Hopkins grounds.