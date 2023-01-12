** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found the city of Cleveland’s new website for the public to track snow plows is now live.

The I-Team had been asking about the site allowing citizens to go online to check if a plow is coming to their street. Days ago, the public works director told us the final tweaks were being made.

Then, Thursday evening, with snow moving in, the mayor’s office notified us the new site is up and running.

(City of Cleveland)

Last year, the city had a similar site, but it sparked complaints for being slow and inaccurate.

City officials promised a new, revamped plow tracker for this winter. However, the I-Team found the new system was still not ready yet before a major storm Christmas weekend.

Now, the new website shows a graph so that people can tell how long ago streets were plowed. The site promises information with only a 15-minute delay.