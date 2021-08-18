‘Size of a pop can’: Off-duty deputy sheds new light on Cedar Point incident that injured woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point remains closed, several days after a metal object came off the ride, striking a woman in the head.

Lorain County Sheriff Deputy Ian Standen, who was off duty and witnessed Sunday’s incident, tells the FOX 8 I-Team he saw the object fly off the ride.

“We were in line waiting to get on and were watching it,” Standen said. “At one point the Dragster goes up, comes down, and I observed an object fly off. It’s kinda hard to figure out what exactly it was, but it was big enough where you could see it from 50-to-75 feet away. So I would say it was the size of a pop can or a soft ball.”

He said seconds later he heard people screaming for help.

“The woman was down on the ground and people were around trying to help her, it was very serious,” Standen said.

Standen and a few others then started to look for the object.

“I knew it was important to try and find it,” Standen said. “I believe we found part of it, a bolt. I would say it had a top on it that was big, about a quarter size. Probably had a maybe an inch or an inch and a half threaded end on it and I remember looking at the thread and I remember it was all kind of stripped and chewed up.”

Authority footage

He said a Cedar Point worker put the bolt in his pocket.

“I think there was another object with it because what I saw flying was bigger than a bolt, but I was unable to find it,” Standen said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. An update on her condition has not been given.



Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Cedar Point both say the matter remains under investigation and they do not have anything new to report.

A spokesman with Cedar Point would not answer any questions about the incident since it is still under investigation. He did say their “focus continues to be on the guest and her family.”

ODA officials were at Cedar Point Monday inspecting the ride.

“I will never forget what happened,” Standen said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the woman and her family. I pray she is OK.”