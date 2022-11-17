EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives are investigating a shooting at the Amazon facility on Babbitt Road that sent one man to the hospital.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the FOX 8 I-Team the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

“We just had a gun fired in the building,” an employee told dispatchers.

The chief said one employee was shot in the leg. He went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The suspect ran off after the shooting. Police are currently looking for him.

Police are not sure of a motive for the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates as this story develops.