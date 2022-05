ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 29-year-old inmate died at the jail Sunday.

Sheriff Bill Niemi said jail personnel and EMS officials tried life saving measures as soon as the inmate was found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical examiners is expected to do an autopsy soon to determine the exact cause of death.

The sheriff said more information will be released when it becomes available.