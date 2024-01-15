CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found sheriff’s deputy patrols downtown will become permanent.

Late last year, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department began the patrols after a spike in downtown crime.

Now, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne tells the I-TEAM, he wants the sheriff’s department to continue the downtown patrols. The Cleveland Department of Police has been operating short-staffed by hundreds of officers.

“The downtown safety patrol, we have picked up 114 illegal guns,” Ronayne said. “It is absolutely essential to team up. Safety is a team sport. We need to work together on this. We support the Cleveland police.”

Right now, eight deputies and one sergeant are assigned to the downtown patrol, but the sheriff has said he would like to expand the unit in the future.

WJW photo

Traditionally, deputies focused, mostly, on security in the courts. But, the sheriff has also asked county leaders for money to hire more deputies for patrolling and investigating countywide.

So, we also asked about other crimefighting plans. We asked, what new money is going to be put forth to expand some of those programs?

“You know, there are national grants out there. There is state support,” Ronayne said. “So, we are thinking innovatively about how we provide law enforcement and support.”

Not clear when you’ll see more deputies countywide. But, you have the county executive’s word, the downtown patrols are not going away.