Sheriff releases photos of possible second suspect in Kalahari shooting: I-Team

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County Sheriff deputies need your help in identifying a possible suspect they believe was involved with a shooting that happened in the parking lot outside the Kalahari Resort.

According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the man was seen on video prior to the shots being fired around 11 p.m Tuesday , and deputies would like to talk to him.

Sigsworth released pictures of the suspect to the I-Team Saturday. One person has already been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Photo courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Evan Jayshon McKinney, 18, of Toledo was arrested by Erie County Sheriff Deputies around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was detained inside by a security guard with Kalahari. McKinney was arrested for his role in this incident and charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and a weapons charge.

Sigsworth says McKinney and others were arguing before the shots were fired. McKinney fired four shots and someone else fired back at least nine times.

The sheriff said he is very grateful no one was injured. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.