Sheffield Lake police chief retires amid probe into note left for Black officer

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered the video showing what a local police chief did to a Black officer that led him to step down.

Sheffield Lake Police Chief Anthony Campo retired almost immediately after being placed under internal investigation.

On Tuesday, the I-Team broke the news of the investigation. On Wednesday, we obtained video from the Sheffield Lake police booking room. City hall said it shows Campo leaving a note on the raincoat of an Black officer. The city said the writing in the note was a form of racial intimidation.

The I-Team went to see the chief at his home. As we explained why were at his front door, he gave us a dismissive wave. Moments later, he opened the door.

“You’re on private property. You’ve been warned… Private property,” he said. “Leave.”

“It’s embarrassing, its disgusting and it’s bad,” Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring said. The mayor said he met with the officer involved and he choked up talking about it.

“Very tough. We discussed things. And, by the time he left, he understood. And, I said, ‘I hope you don’t leave here.’ And, he said, I have no intention of leaving here,” Bring said.

The mayor said Campo served as chief for eight years. As soon as this incident came to light, the Bring said he put the chief on leave and actually wanted to fire him. But, almost immediately, the chief retired.

On the video, the officer sees the note left for him and he appears to chuckle at first. The mayor said the officer felt uncomfortable, but trapped since the chief was his boss. The video shows other officers passing by and seeing the message left.

Days later, the officer’s union brought it to the attention of city hall. Now, the NAACP is also speaking out.

“It’s significant because it’s indicative of a much bigger problem. For a person in a position of responsibility to assume that he can get away with that, it’s tragic. Is this an isolated instance? Or, was this accepted protocol until he got caught?” James Hardiman said.

Again, Campo walked away and closed the door when we gave him a chance to explain.

Meantime, Sheffield Lake is now going through the chief’s computer to check for anything else that might raise questions.

We also left messages in various places for the officer targeted by that note.