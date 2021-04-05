Several police departments investigate after parents say they didn’t get Easter eggs they paid for

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of parents have filed police reports in several communities saying they paid to have Easter eggs delivered to their lawns early Sunday morning, but when they woke up their yards were empty.

“I woke up at 4:30 in the morning to check the yard, nothing,” said Jennifer Vozar of Parma. “I had the service last year and the kids were so excited so we decided to do it again this year. We paid the money but didn’t receive the eggs.”

She is not alone. Police departments all over the area, including Parma, Westlake and Strongsville, say they have received several reports from people who paid for the service and did not get the eggs.

So far no charges have been filed but detectives are looking into the matter.

Since charges have not been filed, we are not naming the woman who runs the service. We did reach out to her to discuss the issue but she has not yet returned our messages.

She did post on her Facebook page that she is working to fulfill the orders and has received death threats.

Many families tell us they are just disappointed.

“We didn’t say anything to my daughter because we wanted it to be a surprise,” said Melanie Dove of Brook Park. “First thing in the morning, I woke up and there was nothing in the yard. Nothing. So we were scrambling with the Easter eggs we did have and trying to find stuff to fill it with.”

Others say they wish the woman would have told them ahead of time she wasn’t going to be able to deliver.

“There were so many disappointed kids and she is blocking messages and not reaching out to people,” said Gabrielle Mis of Cleveland. “We decided to start a pay-it-forward movement from this. I am not sure if it will work or not. But we were able to make sure our kids got something. So then we sent a woman a gift for her granddaughter, who didn’t get the eggs. And that woman told us she was going to send a gift to another child.”

Mis says she hopes this will help those who were disappointed Easter Sunday.