Several arrested during Christmas Eve brawls at local mall: I-Team

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood police made several arrests Christmas Eve after two brawls broke out at Beachwood Place, one involving guns.

“The Beachwood Police Department takes these incidents very seriously,” said Police Chief Katie Dolan. “The subjects involved in the Dec. 24, 2021 incidents were arrested and will be prosecuted. We will continue to work closely with Brookfield Properties Management team and our law enforcement partner to ensure the safety of our citizens and guests at Beachwood Place.”

The first fight took place inside Saks Fifth Avenue around noon Christmas Eve.

An off-duty police officer working security broke up the fight. The officer had to deploy her Taser to separate two of the suspects. Both were arrested.

According to a Beachwood Police report, store officials said the fight caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to store property.

The second fight happened about three hours later and involved two men, both with guns.

“This is Beachwood Place security, we have a report of a male with a gun upstairs by Pink,” a security officer told a police dispatcher during a 911 call.

According to reports, an officer was punched in the face as he tried to break up the fight. One suspect is also accused of biting the other suspect in the face during the fight.

Both men were arrested and are facing felony charges. They each posted a $50,000 bond and have been released from jail. They are due back in court soon.

Police reports also indicate all of the suspects involved in the fights have been banned from Beachwood Place