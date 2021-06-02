See what happened when the I-Team sent certified mail to local postal headquarters

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found new steps being taken toward fixing what’s broken with the U.S. Postal Service.

And, you have to hear what we just got in the mail.

We recently sent certified letters to top local managers for the Postal Service asking for an interview.

For months, the Postal Service has refused to answer questions on camera about delays and other problems with your mail, so this time, we mailed requests.

Meantime, Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown told us changes in Washington could make a difference on your block.

Yet many of you still tell us of delays with the mail long after the holiday rush.

Sen. Brown says moves are being made to replace the head of the U.S. Postal Service.

“We confirmed three new commissioners, and one of their first jobs will be to remove the head of the postal service, (Louis) DeJoy,” Brown said. “Hire someone in the postal service that knows how to do logistics and management. Not a political hack like DeJoy.”

In Cleveland, we can’t just stop in at local headquarters anymore. Months ago, we tried to speak to the postmaster as she arrived for work, and she drove off as we approached.

And, we’ve also noticed other changes at local headquarters since we made efforts to talk to top managers in person. Signs at the front gate say “Stop. Authorized personnel only.” The same sign is on the front door, and signs for visitor parking have been taken down.

That leads us back to the certified mail we sent. It took a week to go 30 miles from a post office in Summit County to Cleveland.

First, we got a priority mail response from the district manager. She wrote a short note telling us she would not do an interview. She also added, “I lead an outstanding team of employees who are committed in providing our customers with exceptional service.”

Then, we got a priority mail envelope from the Postmaster’s Office. But, inside the envelope we found absolutely nothing. We opened an empty envelope.

A spokesperson told us later, sending the empty envelope was not intentional.

No word yet on when you can expect to see reforms. We’ll keep an eye on empty mailboxes.