WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Security video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a 69-year-old high school hall monitor being pushed to the ground by a student Monday afternoon.

The Willoughby South High School monitor was bleeding from his head and taken to the hospital. Willoughby police say the employee suffered a concussion.

“There was no reason for this to happen,” said Willoughby Lt. John Begovic. “It’s sad and it’s wrong.”

Begovic said the monitor smelled smoke in the restroom and detained the students until administrators arrived.

Police say Ke’Shaun Howard was one of several students being detained and is accused of “violently” pushing the hall monitor so that he could leave the restroom.

“There are multiple witnesses and he shows no remorse. He just walks out,” Begovic said.

Howard allegedly went to the cafeteria while the hall monitor was on the ground bleeding from his head.

Howard was later located in the cafeteria area and arrested on charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and felonious assault. He was arraigned on the charges in Willoughby Municipal Court on Tuesday and posted a $5,000 bond. He is due back in court March 30.