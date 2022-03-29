EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Euclid police are continuing to investigate a deadly high speed crash that claimed the life of the 20-year-old driver.

Security video shows the deadly crash as the driver was on Euclid Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted to negotiate a curve, went left of center and then off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck several cars that were in the parking lot of a car dealership and then hit a RTA bus stop.

The driver was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Police believe the driver was travelling over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.