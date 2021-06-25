Security gap uncovered at water plant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered a security gap at Cleveland’s largest water plant, so we investigated.

We found part of a security fence knocked down at the Baldwin Water Treatment Plant. A gate left there dangling with an opening in the fence.

So, we put up Drone FOX for a closer look. We saw an outer gate knocked down with another gate a few steps away that anyone could easily climb.

We also noticed broken glass and debris that looked like someone had crashed a vehicle into that fence.

Two men across the street told us it had been like that for days.

Yet, most of the complex has sturdy fencing and signs.

And that water plant pumps out 70 million gallons of water a day to people in Cleveland and the suburbs.

Meantime, we saw security cameras on a pole. But, we walked around there for a half hour. No one came out to confront us.

And, we also noticed something else about security. On the part of the fencing where there is barbed wire, some of that barbed wire is overgrown with heavy brush.

So, the I-Team went to the main entrance of the water plant.

A guard there would not answer questions or call someone there for us, and he asked us to leave the property.

Then, we contacted Cleveland Water.

The complex includes a reservoir, a pumping station and water treatment.

Late Friday afternoon, the city released a statement.

It said, “Cleveland Water is in compliance with the requirements of our state regulators. We take the security of our water treatment facilities very seriously. At Baldwin, we installed a second fence on Mt. Overlook because of the frequent issues of impaired drivers running into the gate. We are aware of the outer gate being struck again on Tuesday of this week. The gate will be fully repaired as soon as possible. We do not discuss publicly the additional measures currently being taken. “

The statement backs up what one man living nearby told us. He said the gate had been hit a lot by drivers. He said, at night, the area is not well lit, and some drivers coming down the street think it continues when they have to make a turn.

We’ll be watching to see when the city actually does make repairs.