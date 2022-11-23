CLEVELAND (WJW) – Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach Wednesday night, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

This comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Hopkins officials took to Twitter Wednesday night, confirming that a suspect drove through an airfield gate at the airport.

The spokesperson told the I-Team that, after breaching the gate, the suspect drove onto the runway, damaging lights. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

The suspect was later caught and arrested.

According to the statement, to maintain the highest level of security, operations at the airport were temporarily placed on hold.

According to the airport website, several flights earlier tonight were delayed for diversion.

Airport officials say operations are now normal.