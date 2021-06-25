Sea of Blue: Random acts of kindness honor fallen officer

CLEVELAND – A Sea of Blue washed over dozens of kids at Edgewater Park in Cleveland Friday.

Every year on June 25, local police carry out random acts of kindness trying to bring the community together.

“This is just a good way to spread kindness for officers to get out in the community and meet with the people that they serve,” said Mary Jo Graves, of the law enforcement support group Sea of Blue.

Graves organizes the event and says officers from all over the area volunteer to take part in the Random Acts Of Law Enforcement Kindness Day.

They do it on the anniversary of the death of Cleveland officer Wayne Leon, who was killed in the line of duty on June 25, 2000.

Officer Leon’s widow, Grace, who now works in the Cleveland Homicide Unit as a Crisis Intervention Specialist, says she is grateful to everyone who is remembering and honoring her husband.

“This is exactly where Wayne’s heart was, doing good for other people,” Grace Leon said. “It is a beautiful thing that the work that he did, that he thought was so important, lives on through others .”

Wayne’s brother, Dean, a police officer in Parma, also took part in the event.

“A random act of kindness makes everybody’s day a little better and maybe they will pass it on,” said Rob Slattery, a retired police officer.