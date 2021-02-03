Sandusky probation officer accused of paying teen for sex

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– A Sandusky Municipal Court probation officer was arrested on a felony charge of compelling prostitution.

Adam Leib was arrested Tuesday. He was released from the Erie County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

“The reason it’s a felony of the third degree is because there is a minor involved,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver.

Detectives told the FOX 8 I-Team they started investigating this case after Lieb called police Jan. 27 to report a possible weapons complaint.

Adam Leib

“When officers responded to the scene, they actually came across Adam Lieb and he stated that he had some injuries to him,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “Officers were trying to figure out what was going on and through talking to people on the scene it came about that there was possibly some sexual activity between him and a minor child.”

Police said Lieb is facing allegations that he paid a teenage boy for sex.

Oliver said detectives are continuing to investigate the case and the possibility there could be more victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sandusky police detectives at 419-627-5877 as soon as possible.