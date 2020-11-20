Sandusky police make adjustments as COVID-19 cases rise

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has local police taking extra steps to protect themselves so they can stay on the job to help you.

“It’s a struggle this week, we have manpower issues,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver. “We have two officers off right now that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and we have four other officers who are off sick right now because they have COVID-like symptoms.”

Oliver said the department has made several changes to help keep the officers safe.

“There are no more shift meetings,” Oliver said. “We don’t respond in person to non- emergency calls if we don’t need too. It’s important we protect our officers the best we can because we don’t want our officers getting sick, and we definitely don’t want our officers bringing something home to their families and loved ones.”

Sandusky Lt. Scott Dahlgren noted that desks, equipment, and cruisers are cleaned several times a day.

“At the end of their shift, they will disinfect the cruiser and wipe it down,” Dalhgren said.

The chief said the changes were made to help keep everyone healthy.

“It’s been quite a year,” Oliver said. “Hopefully, we get done with this sometime soon and get back to doing what we normally do. “

