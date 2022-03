SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating the early morning homicide of a 46-year-old man.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said Calvin Churchwell was stabbed in the back at a home on Rockwell Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Churchwell later died at the hospital.

There were three other people inside the home at the time of the stabbing. Police spoke to all three and are continuing to investigate.

Officers did recover the murder weapon.

No arrests have been made at this time.