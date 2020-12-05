Sandusky police continue robbery, murder investigation, after arresting one man

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police have arrested one person and are continuing to investigate a robbery and murder that claimed the life of a man Saturday morning.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz told the FOX 8 I-Team the victim was shot and killed in the 600 block of East Madison around 11:30 a.m. The name of the victim is not yet being released.

Youskievicz added that police arrested Lavell Chapman, 25, on charges of aggravated robbery and complicity to aggravated murder. He is being held in the Erie County jail.

Detectives do not know if Chapman knew the victim.

Police say additional arrests could be made soon.

