RTA expecting more riders during gas crisis

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found skyrocketing gas prices are expected to lead to a spike in the number of riders taking RTA buses and trains.

But, while RTA predicts a lot more business coming its way, the agency also does not expect to be hurt by the soaring gas prices. RTA said it has already paid for most of its fuel for this year and next.

It’s not too hard to find room on an RTA bus or rapid train right now, but the folks in charge expect to see a growing number of commuters turning to mass transit, trying to save money on gas by not driving to work.

RTA says it lost as much as 50% of its riders during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, there’s a good chance many of those will return to bus stops and rapid stations.

As gas prices skyrocket, RTA expects to see the number of passengers spike up, too, on buses and trains.

“I think that we could start to see ourselves get back in the 20 to 25% increase. Recapturing some of the passengers we lost in the pandemic,” said RTA Chief Operating Officer Dr. Floun’say Caver.

Caver added, years ago, gas prices shot up in a similar way and RTA saw a significant boost in riders.

“We want to continue to remind our ridership and those choice riders, those that drive, we’re here as an asset to be able to transport them to where they want to be. So, certainly on social media channels, we will be communicating that,” said deputy general manager Natoya Walker-Minor.

RTA said, after gas prices spiked up in 2008, it paid millions more than expected for fuel.

Since then, the agency has started buying fuel in advance to avoid the impact of wild price swings.

RTA also said it is prepared to add buses or trains to busy routes, if necessary, to keep up with any increase in riders.