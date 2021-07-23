Rocky River police ask residents to lock cars; Avoid becoming victims of theft

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – As carjackings and car thefts continue to rise, police are reminding everyone to lock their cars and homes.

Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman says in the last several months, officers have responded to a half a dozen reports of stolen cars.

“It’s happening often enough that it’s on our radar now,” Lichman told the Fox 8 I-Team. “We increased our residential patrols in neighborhoods.”

Lichman added that the car that was stolen Wednesday in Rocky River was found a short time later in Cleveland. He said detectives also located three other cars that were stolen from other communities.

“The vehicle stolen out of Rocky River is being processed by detectives and we are confident arrests will be made,” Lichman said.

The chief said it appears the recent car thefts were crimes of opportunity.

“The cars were unlocked,” the chief said. “We politely ask residents to do us two favors; lock your homes and vehicles, and if you see something say something. You know the neighborhood you live in, you know the normal people and vehicles. If you see something out of place call us, we will come and check it out.”