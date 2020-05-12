Report: Ohio has second-most number of problematic puppy mills in the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Nine of 100 problematic puppy mills, as categorized by the Humane Society of the United States, are in Ohio.

HSUS has released its annual “Horrible Hundred” report according to our sister station WCMH in Columbus and Ohio only has fewer locations on the list than Missouri, which has 30.

“The 2020 Horrible Hundred is a list of problem puppy breeders and sellers in the United States, published annually to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills,” HSUS says.

“Documented problems include sick, underweight or injured dogs; unsanitary conditions that spread disease; inadequate food or water; and a lack of proper shelter from the heat and cold.”

Ohio’s nine locations are mostly located in Northeast Ohio’s Amish Country region.

CLICK HERE to read their violations and the full “Horrible Hundred” report.