CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a report of a deputy firing a shot at suspects in the Steelyard Commons shopping complex Saturday evening.

About 10 p.m., Cleveland police got a call saying a car tried to run over a deputy, and the deputy fired one shot.

Initial dispatch radio traffic indicated a window in the car may have been shattered, and three people may have been in the car.

The car then took off on the highway. The deputy did not get hurt.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.