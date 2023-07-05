CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found delays getting Cleveland police to alerts of gunfire from the Shot Spotter system.

The city has spent millions of dollars expanding the system with sensors to detect the sound of gunfire and alert police immediately. City leaders keep saying those alerts will help them fight gun violence.

We found police often get to those calls right away, but almost as often, it takes more than 20 minutes.

The I-Team checked Shot Spotter alerts and the police response times over a period of two weeks. There were more than 300 calls. What stood out were the extremes.

In almost half the cases we checked (44%), Cleveland police got to the scene of Shot Spotter calls in five minutes or less.

Meanwhile, in almost a third of the cases, police did not get to the calls for 20-25 minutes.

So, we went to the Cleveland safety director. We caught up with Karrie Howard at an unrelated news conference, and we asked, what good is the program if it takes police more than 20 minutes to get to a call for Shot Spotter?

We also recently found Cleveland police make just one arrest in every 175 alerts.

Still, the safety director called the system, “fantastic.” Although, he added that the city is waiting for an overall analysis.

“We are working with Cleveland State University Urban Analytics to look at the data to analyze the usefulness of Shot Spotter,” he said.

Councilman Kevin Conwell led the push for Shot Spotter in Cleveland, but now the I-Team findings have him asking questions.

“We’re looking at efficiency and evaluation,” Conwell said. “If you see something happened in five minutes, and the next one is more than 20 minutes, then there’s an issue.”

This comes as Cleveland police have struggled with many issues surrounding short-staffing.

The I-Team has reviewed police radio traffic when a dispatcher has broadcast a Shot Spotter alert, but there were no officers free to go to the call until much later.