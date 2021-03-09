Recordings show struggle for justice following Tremont carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered a maddening chain of events after a carjacking in Tremont as a man and his wife tried to get their car back and get justice.

Police video and dispatch recordings were released to the I-Team from a carjacking on West 10th in Cleveland. It happened weeks ago.

“Me and my wife were robbed at gunpoint. There were three of them. They wore masks…with guns,” Ryan Hudson said in the 911 call.

The robbers stole a Mercedes. The victims never expected they’d get so frustrated trying to stop the bad guys and the stolen car.

“They’re just joyriding with a brand new Mercedes. You should just pull them over,” Hudson told the dispatcher.

Soon, officers across town spotted the stolen car and radioed in, “Aggravated robbery… Vehicle just pulled out in front of us.” But a police supervisor said the officers could not chase.

“Do we have permission to pursue?” the officer said.

“You have permission to try to stop it. But, we’re not going to pursue,” the supervisor answered.

At that point, another officer on the radio said, “OK, they do know it’s an agg rob motor vehicle correct?”

Meantime, a private company was tracking the car for the owner.

That company told police dispatch, “I’m tracking the vehicle. It seems to be in motion.”

But, the victims told officers that company wouldn’t just shut down the car’s engine unless police had a warrant.

Hudson had been following the tracking on his phone. Finally, he discovered the car seemed to be parked. Yet, he still couldn’t get the help he wanted.

“Unfortunately, the fifth district doesn’t have officers available right now. There’s a wrong way driver on I-90… Huge accident,” a dispatcher said.

“So, there’s no officers who could go over there? These guys have guns,” Hudson said.

That night, the carjackers got away. This case puts another spotlight on Cleveland police policy for chasing suspects in cars. But, for this story, the chief’s office sent a short statement. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia wrote:

“Officers are permitted to engage in vehicle pursuits only according to the General Police Order pertaining to vehicle pursuits. The policy is written to take into account, first and foremost, the safety of citizens and officers.”

The day after the carjacking, police recovered the stolen Mercedes.

You could tell from the 911 recording, the victims had lost patience long before that.

“We could get the car… Give me a gun and a bulletproof vest,” Hudson said.

Detectives have been following up on a rash of carjackings in Cleveland looking for possible connections.