Racecar stolen in North Olmsted found

Previously aired video shows the family’s plea for the return of the racecar

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A little more than a week after Jason Jacko’s 1982 Volkswagen Jetta race car was stolen, police were able to track down the vehicle.

“It was my older brother’s car,” Jacko told the Fox 8 I-Team. “We are so excited and thankful for everyone’s help.”

Jacko says he is extremely grateful to North Olmsted Detective Matt Beck who worked on the case.

Jacko says the car is “OK.”

The car and trailer were stored outside a building off of Lorain Road in North Olmsted. Security video captured a person inside the trailer around the time it was stolen August 12.

Police were able to locate and recover the stolen trailer last week.

North Olmsted police detectives were unavailable Saturday.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.