Questions surround Kirtland Police Department: I-Team

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered an internal memo outlining a leave of absence for the Kirtland police chief and a request from the mayor for an independent investigation into a police department employee.

A memo from Mayor Kevin Potter dated April 16, says Chief Lance Nosse has taken a leave of absence due to “personal and medical issues.”

The memo also says, “in light of serious and troubling information,” the mayor is “requesting an independent investigation related to the conduct of an individual within the Kirtland Police Department.”

The memo goes on to add, the “integrity of any City Department and the safety of our citizens is and will remain my administration’s top priority.”

We contacted the officer serving as Executive Officer in place of the chief, and he referred us to the Law Director.

Law Director Matthew Lallo wrote in an email, “This communication was sent to City Council and all department heads. At this point, we have no further comment beyond the contents in the 4/16/21 memo.”

The FOX 8 I-Team will continue to follow developments in the investigation.