Questions surround how city of Cleveland is distributing vaccine to first responders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered mystery surrounding the city of Cleveland giving out the COVID-19 vaccine. We found confusion over the shots and what’s happened to some of the doses.

Just last week, the city started giving the shots to firefighters and paramedics. Yet, multiple sources confirm some confusion over who’s next in line and how many doses were needed each day.

The vials have to be used within hours when taken out of storage.

We asked the mayor’s office how many first-responders have been vaccinated, so far, and how many doses have been thrown out. A spokesperson sent an e-mail saying, “We are still in the process of vaccine distribution. We will reconcile data at the appropriate time in order to ensure we report accurate information.”

So, we went to the building downtown where firefighters and paramedics go to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There, a worker simply sent us back to city hall.

Multiple sources confirm, even in the first couple of days, a call went out to Cleveland police. Officers were told they could get the vaccine, but only if they could hurry downtown. At that point, police were not scheduled to get the vaccine. But, they learned, suddenly, there were leftover doses.

Councilman Mike Polensek is also asking questions of the mayor’s office. Polensek expects safety forces to get the vaccine quickly with not one dose unused.

“Who’s more at risk than the first responders and health care workers?” Polensek said. “We need to get to the bottom of it. We need to make sure our people are all protected. We know how deadly this is.”

You may be surprised to find only about 400 out of 700 Cleveland firefighters signed up for the vaccine. Earlier, union president Franics Lally explained more than 150 firefighters have already had COVID-19.

“Other members are taking a wait-and-see approach on the vaccine, and that’s their right,” Lally said.

We’ve also seen some in the command staff getting the shot before rescue crews running the streets.

The mayor’s office also reminded us that we could file a formal records request concerning this. However, that process often takes weeks, sometimes months.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: