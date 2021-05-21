Push for new way to prove you’ve had a COVID shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a push for a new way to prove you’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine, a digital code on your phone.

Right now, in Ohio, if you get a COVID shot, you get a little white card as a record of it.

But, what if you need to prove you’ve had the COVID shot tomorrow, or next week, or next month? Will you have that card, or will you even know where to find it?

Or, what if someone’s carrying a fake card?

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell now wants Ohio to set up a system similar to one being used in the state of New York.

That system allows you to carry digital proof on your phone showing you’ve had the shot. That includes a code you can call up on your phone at any time to be scanned.

Councilman Conwell said, “We need to have a system in place, so we can monitor and control.”

He added, “I tell you what. People lose things. And, if you lose your card, we have a database.”

Meantime, the I-Team recently has shown you a market on the back alleys of the internet. Crooks sell counterfeit COVID shot cards. So, you can buy a card saying you got the shot when you actually didn’t get it.

Electronic proof in phones could add a lot more security to a system relying on cards.

The councilman also said, “There’s no kind of way to regulate it to make sure it’s not counterfeit.

Of course, you may need to show proof of vaccination to travel, or take classes, or get a job and more.

Conwell showed us, he sent a letter to the governor calling for the digital shot records.

But, a spokesman for the governor told us in an email, “We still do not have plans for a database that operates like a vaccine passport for individuals or businesses to check.

However, State Representative Terrence Upchurch tells us he plans to draft a proposal to set up the digital system in Ohio.

He says he plans to do that once lawmakers finish work on a new state budget which is going on currently in Columbus.

Something you may not have thought much about until now.

One man who got the shot Friday in Cleveland said he’s not likely to carry his card showing his vaccination record, and he said he’s likely to lose it.

And, a woman there pointed out, without a card or a code on your phone, anyone can say anything about getting the shot.

The Councilman also said the digital records could also be used to send alerts when people need booster shots for the vaccine.

Overall, COVID cases have been dropping. One day, maybe it won’t matter if you’ve had the vaccine.

But, for now, talk of a new way to prove it.