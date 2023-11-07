CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team is investigated security around the polls on Election Day, especially with the war in the Middle East and political tension around the country.

We found the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department carrying out Operation Election Security.

The sheriff’s department oversees safety at the ballot boxes. In years past, we’ve seen very few problems.

But, this year, voters go to the polls with politics sparking heated debate and a war in Israel, now, a flashpoint worldwide. Sheriff Harold Pretel and his deputies are taking nothing for granted.

“Our biggest challenge is making sure the voters feel safe,” he said. “The threat to democratic practices is real in our world. And, that’s something we have to be mindful of, and prepare for, and that’s the protective posture that we take.”

WJW photo

Sgt. Courtney Schoger said, “We currently have nine teams out on the road. We send teams across the county east to west. We have teams that go to each polling location in the county.”

The Sheriff also said, “The threat landscape is always there and is always the unknown. The threat is real.”

We’re told the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department began planning for Election Day security back in the summer.

Other counties we’ve reached out to in the past have also outlined similar safety plans for Election Day.