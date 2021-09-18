Property tax values spike up in Cuyahoga County; Watch your mailbox

Close up of cone flowers in front of a colonial style residential home (Courtesy of Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found property owners in Cuyahoga County will be getting letters in the coming days showing their new property tax values with the biggest increase since 2008.

Cuyahoga County Director of Operations Lisa Rocco said, on average, property tax values have gone up 16%.

The county points out your actual tax bill may not go up exactly as much as the increase in property tax value.

But, clearly, this will affect your wallet.

The county says this comes as part of a review done every three years based on real estate sales. And, the market has been hot.

Lisa Rocco said, “We’ve seen increases in sales, in values, purchase prices. People continue to buy. They continue to pay higher amounts for homes. It’s exciting for communities because they’re seeing their values increase. It’s an increase in sales that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

So, what if you disagree with your new property tax value?

You can appeal, and you have until next March to do that.

You can find out more about that, and look at tax values in your community here.